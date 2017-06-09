ETSU board approves 3.97 percent tuition, fee increase

During their second meeting in the D.P. Culp University Center, members of the fledgling governing board approved a 3.97 percent increase in maintenance and mandatory fees for undergraduate and graduate students, a salary increase for ETSU employees and the institution’s budget within the first 15 minutes. The measures had been discussed and evaluated in-depth during several committee meetings before the session on Friday.

Over the course of the approximately hour-and-a-half-long meeting, the 10-member board also approved a formalized memorandum of understanding with Mountain States Health Alliance, granted promotion and tenure to ETSU faculty members and listened to presentations by University Counsel Ed Kelly and Director of Admissions Brian Henley.

Tuition and fee increase

During remarks on Friday, ETSU President Brian Noland touted the 3.97 percent increase as the second-lowest fee increase in 20 years. The lowest increase was last year.

“While any fee increase is something we want to work to avoid, we are in a position in which that fee increase is below four percent, which is the cap that was set by (the Tennessee Higher Education Commission),” Noland said.

In-state undergraduate students taking 15 credit hours will pay an additional $172 per semester, and in-state graduate students taking nine credit hours will pay an additional $188 per semester.

The board also approved a 2 percent fee increase for the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine and a 3 percent increase for the ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy. A number of non-mandatory fees, which only apply to students in certain courses and programs, were also approved.

Memorandum of Understanding

The memorandum between ETSU and Mountain States Health Alliance, which was approved by the hospital system’s board of directors last month, formalizes the relationship between the university and the hospital system.

ETSU has a 60-year relationship with hospitals in the Mountain States Health Alliance system, and in a presentation delivered to the board on Friday, Vice President for Health Affairs Wilsie Bishop demonstrated the degree of the link between ETSU and MSHA.

During the 2015-16 academic year, the College of Nursing had 214 student rotations experiences among 10 MSHA sites and the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy had 113 student rotations among 10 MSHA sites. Additionally, all medical students at the Quillen College of Medicine rotate through MSHA facilities during their training.

The memorandum creates a coordinating committee composed of members of the board of trustees as well as university and MSHA officials who will be responsible for overseeing contracts and partnerships between the institutions among other duties.

Salary Increase

For the 2017-18 school year, the board approved a 2 percent across-the-board increase for ETSU employees with a $500 minimum and a 1 percent equity increase with a $3,000 maximum.

This marks the third year in a row ETSU employees have received two percent across-the-board salary increases. The equity increase is designed to make salaries at the institution more competitive.

Budget

In lockstep with the implementation of a new strategic plan for the university and the recent establishment of the Board of Trustees, ETSU established a new budget process for the 2017-18 academic year.

During the 2017-18 academic year, the board approved $245,890,900 in expected revenue and $245,630,700 in total expected expenditures for the main campus. Over the same time period, the College of Medicine is clocking in an expected revenue of $58,778,700 and $58,799,300 in total expected expenditures.

Enrollment

Director of Admissions Brian Henley addressed the university’s plan to increase overall enrollment, which includes students on campus, at remote locations and taking online classes, to 18,000 students by 2026. This would represent an increase of about 3,700 students from current enrollment figures, a jump of about 26 percent.

The university also hopes, among other things, to graduate 60 percent of first-time, full-time, degree seeking students within six years and enroll 3,500 out-of-state and international students by 2026.

“In the admissions office it’s important for us to take those larger goals and begin to break them down into some smaller goals so we can count whether we’re making progress annually,” Henley said.

To reach the goals set by the most recent strategic plan, the admission office hopes to increase the number of applications by about 8 percent per year, increase the average ACT scores and GPA of entering freshmen, increase the percentage of students from minority racial and ethnic groups and enroll a first-year freshman class of 2,100 students.

Social Work Pilot Program

The trustees also approved a three-year pilot proposal to give in-state equivalent tuition to all students at approved teaching sites in Virginia and North Carolina who are enrolled in the ETSU Department of Social Work’s bachelor’s or master’s programs.

The program would apply to students enrolled in a bachelor program at the Abingdon site and students enrolled in a master’s degree program at both the Asheville and Virginia sites.