UPDATED: ETSU fires David Champouillon over allegations of harassment, discrimination

ETSU President Brian Noland said in a letter to Champouillon Friday that the “termination of employment for cause is warranted and appropriate.” Noland’s letter follows an investigation set forward by two ETSU Department of Music employees who said Champouillon created a hostile work environment with unwanted sexual remarks and other forms of harassment and discrimination.

A nine-member committee of Champouillon’s peers appointed to review the case unanimously determined there was adequate cause to fire Champouillon and delivered their recommendation to Noland in late February.

The committee found Champouillon had allegedly used jazz band scholarship money and his position in the department to control and intimidate students, according to documents obtained through an open records request.

According to university records, Champouillon was placed on suspension with pay during the 2016 fall semester after two faculty members filed formal complaints against him. The records also include a six-page summary of allegations by faculty and current and former students interviewed by investigators dating back to 2009 and running through 2016, including:

• Champouillon was alleged to have made comments about one faculty member and her partner, according to the documents, commenting that he wondered why she did not have “men all over her, because she is an attractive woman with assets,” and then stated that the faculty member is “always groping her partner in her office.”

• In fall 2013, the documents say that Champouillon told a faculty member about another faculty member, “She’s got some real assets . . . you know, endowments,” while gesturing his hands in front of his chest.

• In 2009, the documents allege he asked a student about his girlfriend, a female student in the department, “What does her vagina look like?”

• In or around spring 2016, the documents allege, Champouillon said “You know what’s wrong with this department? It’s run by women,” to a faculty member.

Champouillon said in a supplemental 13-page response included in the records that he categorically denies the accusations.

“The allegations are baseless, unwitnessed, hearsay, double hearsay, undocumented, and even simply made up out of a fear — a fear that has been propagated by disgruntled former students and faculty,” Champouillon wrote in the response.

A university spokesman said Champouillon can appeal Noland’s decision to the ETSU Board of Trustees if he desires. “The petition must be submitted in writing to the secretary of the board within 20 calendar days following the date of the president’s written decision,” according to supplemental documents from the May meeting of the board laying out the appeal process.

Press Staff Writer David Floyd contributed.

