ETSU ready to break ground on arts center

ETSU Chief of Staff Jeremy Ross, who was in Nashville for the state review of the architect’s drawings, said the unanimous approval was a milestone for the construction of the center.

“This means we can essentially break ground,” he said. “It’s giving us the approval to put a shovel in the ground.”

The new facility, built in the courtyard and vacant land next to the Millennium Centre on State of Franklin Road, will include rehearsal areas for chorus, percussion and other instruments and shops for scene and costume production. A smaller, 200-seat recital hall will be built on the east side of the building and a large, 1,200-seat main auditorium will be at the center.

An $8 million grant from the Johnson City Commission nearly doubled the number of seats in the main auditorium and created what city and university leaders hope will be a venue for traveling national shows of a caliber not routinely experienced in the region.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville could be considered a peer at 1,150 seats, and routinely books well-known rock and country groups and traveling ballets and other stage shows.

Last year, the city and university agreed that, in exchange for the $8 million contribution, the college will make the center available for community events on at least 20 dates per year for free and will book at least 10 events each year that would appeal to the public.

Once the facility is completed, the city will hand over operation of the Millennium Centre to ETSU, a commitment Ross said the college still intends to fulfill.

“From the State Building Commission’s perspective, they wanted us to sign the memorandum of understanding and complete the fine arts facility first, then work through the details of that,” he said. “With the design approved, we can now start to work on the plans for the Millennium Centre and start that formal process.”

Once construction bids are returned and accepted, Ross said construction will likely start in September. A schedule presented to the Building Commission Thursday estimated the building will be complete in the fall of 2019.

Last year, ETSU administrators realized the construction costs for the center were 30 percent higher than the architect’s original estimates, and were forced to eliminate spaces originally intended for the college’s art, bluegrass and aerial dance programs to save money. Instruction spaces for those programs will now be housed elsewhere on ETSU’s Johnson City campus or nearby.

The state will contribute $28 million of the building’s final cost, and the rest will be a mix of university fundraising, using other operational funds and borrowing.