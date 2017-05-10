It's like Farmville, but in real life: Carter County students visit Drop Farm

Unaka High School faculty members Melissa Loveless and Josh Armentrout, assisted by high school students in agricultural classes, helped teach the children about how a farm works and what it is like to live on a farm. Although many of the children live in a rural area, many have never spent any time on a farm.

The children planted a garden using tools and equipment donated by Lowe's Home Improvement. Armentrout said the food from the garden will be donated to local charities.

The students also spent some time with livestock on the farm, including the class favorites: two lambs born just two weeks ago.

There were also nature walks, coloring and a chance to sit on a tractor. The children even ate their lunch on picnic tables on the front yard of the farm.

Armentrout said the effort this year is to broaden the age groups visiting the farm, allowing children in middle school grades a chance to visit.

The Drop Collaborative is a family-owned farm on Dry Hollow Road that is the home of Unaka's Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. Students apply to work at the farm and learn about sustainable agriculture. The food and meat grown on the farm is donated to local charities.

The collaborative was selected as a Best Practice in Career and Technical Education by the Tennessee Department of Education. This year, the collaborative and Unaka were the Conservation Promotion Award winner of the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts.

Armentrout said the collaborative is led by Patty Meyer, an heir to the farm.