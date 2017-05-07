Local high school teacher will ride across U.S. to raise money for regional bicycle team

On May 27, Naseri will depart for bicycle trip. A 59-day bicycle trip. A trip that will take him from Yorktown, Virginia, to San Francisco.

But the trip won’t be just for the views.

Billed as the “Le Tour de Black Knight,” Naseri hopes the trip will help him rally support and funding to eventually develop a regional high school mountain biking team, with students from across the Tri-Cities.

“The ride is something crazy to get attention toward supporting the cause,” Naseri said. “Cycling is a great sport to teach responsibility, hard work and is so much fun.”

Naseri said he hopes to have the team ready for the August start of the Tennessee Interscholastic Cycling League.

This won’t be Naseri’s first cross-country adventure, although the 27-year-old’s last trip was a long trek north along the Appalachian Trail. Naseri said he completed the 2,100-plus mile thru-hike along the Appalachian Trail in 2014, and soon after, he developed a passion for mountain biking.

“I anticipate it will be a lot like hiking the AT — mostly a mental game. I will be riding solo, and what I’m doing now is training a little bit. One of my biggest fears is getting hurt and not being able to complete the ride. Staying injury-free is my goal,” Naseri said.

“With it being so public, my biggest fear is the fear of failure. But I guess it’s kind of like what Babe Ruth said. You can’t let the fear of failure keep you from stepping up to the plate. That’s what makes it exciting for me.”

So far, Naseri has gained tremendous support from the local community and area bicycle shops.

Trek Store in Johnson City, SORBA Tri-Cities, Overmountain Outdoors and RunCorps have already agreed to sponsor the trip. Norris Schwinn Bicycle Shop in Johnson City and Sinewave Cycles helped Naseri secure a front dynamo hub to keep his GPS, phone and lights charged while riding.

“There’s been a lot of support in the community with bike shops, businesses and other community members,” Naseri said. “I do see (the bike team) growing as word gets out, and hopefully we can break off into other smaller, school-level teams, which is the goal.”

Naseri was adamant that all contributions will be directed toward establishing the bicycle team and not his trip: he plans to survive on ramen noodles and camp under the stars for much of his journey.

Already compiled into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet on his website is a detailed list of everything Naseri needs to launch the mountain biking team.

His goal is to accumulate $6,844 for bicycles, licensing fees, jerseys, bike racks and other necessary items. He said he’s already raised about $3,000 before even traveling his first mile.

Once established, the mountain biking team will be open to regional high school students between the ages of 14 and 18 who can attend practices in the east Greene County and west Washington County area.

Naseri will host an information session for potential riders and their parents at the Trek Store in Johnson City on May 18 at 6 p.m.

To donate toward the program or learn more information about Naseri’s trip, visit www.rideforkids2017.weebly.com. Naseri will be updating the blog and his “Le Tour de Black Knight” Facebook page throughout his journey.

