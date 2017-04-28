UPDATE Elizabethton schools may privatize food service operation

Bekah Price, public relations coordinator with the school system, said the system’s nutrition personnel and administrators visited the Greene County School system Thursday to learn more about how a contracted food service operation works. Price said Greene County is one of only three school systems in the state to contract with a food service company.

Elizabethton City Schools operates five cafeterias, with elementary school cafeterias at East Side, West Side and Harold McCormick; a middle school cafeteria at T.A. Dugger; and a high school cafeteria at Elizabethton.

The school system’s current food service employees would continue to be employed, Price said.

“Cafeteria staff could continue to work on the ECS payroll or voluntarily on the payroll of the food service company,” Price said. “Everyone that currently has a job with the school system would continue to have that position. Based on their personnel evaluation, they would continue to hold that job until they retired.”

Corey Gardenhour, director of the Elizabethton City School System, said “our goal is to keep the employees that have worked for the school system in their positions.”

Michelle Johnson, cafeteria manager at T.A. Dugger, said she does not know much about the administration’s plans, but she was glad to hear that the cafteria workers would continue to be employed by the school system.

The school system reports that every school day the cafeterias serve approximately 1,085 breakfasts and 1,470 lunches. In addition, snacks are served in the extended school program to students in elementary and junior high school.

All the school cafeterias scored either 99 or 100 on the inspections by the Health Department.

“The kids are our No. 1 priority,” Johnson said, “but I am glad to hear that the jobs are going to be kept.”

Price said the district is considering the change because the “Elizabethton City Schools staff are looking at ways to improve quality and efficiency in every department, and this includes nutrition.”

She said the school system “will consider putting out a request for proposals from food service companies to give an idea of how this could work in Elizabethton.”

Gardenhour said “our goal is to increase child nutrition and to focus on making healthy choices and lifestyles, and we feel that considering the food we’re serving kids is an important part of that.”