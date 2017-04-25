Paul's a hard worker: Local restaurant honors Dawn of Hope employment services client

Paul, with the support of Dawn of Hope Job Coach Ron Smith, began working at Carrabba’s in Johnson City at the end of January. Paul’s duties include mopping and sweeping the floor, cleaning the bathrooms and maintaining the restaurant’s outside grounds to ensure the property is in prime condition for lunch and dinner guests.

“Paul is a hard worker and very detail oriented when performing his duties. It is a pleasure to have him,” Colin Baker, Carrabba’s managing partner said in a news release.

Dawn of Hope’s Supported Employment Services program focused on an assortment of employment opportunities including hands-on work skills training, integrated community employment, career planning, job searching, pre-employment activities and job access. Dawn of Hope provides such services to more than 120 people in the Tri-Cities area.

Dawn of Hope officials say the center is dedicated to providing person centered supports to help people pursue the life they desire including community involvement and integrated work opportunities.

The Dawn of Hope is a non-profit agency designated to provide a wide array of services to intellectually and developmentally disabled persons. Developmental disabilities are defined as those that become evident in childhood, that are expected to continue indefinitely, that constitute a substantial handicap to the affected individual, and that are attributable to a number of different neurological conditions.

For more information or to find out how to get involved in integrated employment opportunities, visit www.dawnofhope.com or email lisapawley@dawnofhope.com.