Design phase pushed forward for Boones Creek, Jonesborough school projects as board considers cuts

The Boones Creek K-8 project, which was originally estimated to cost about $30 million to construct, is facing cuts that include nixing the athletic fields for now. Even with the athletic facilities off the table, architect Tony Street said that still left the project about $3.9 million over the allotted budget.

Street outlined a few plans that chipped away hundreds of thousands of dollars from the plans.

Street’s final draft for consideration, which would cost about $23 million that includes a contingency, showed four classrooms removed from one wing, cutting the auxiliary gym from the plans and trading the metal roofs for flat roofs with units on top.

Board member Keith Ervin said that he was opposed to removing the metal roofs from the plans. He asked Street which roofs would last longer, and Street replied that metal roofs would last about 40 years while the flat roofs would last about 20.

“Does this board want to build a school not as nice as what Grandview and Ridgeview are?” Ervin said, adding, “To build Ridgeview and Grandview, we spent $28,000 per child, that’s a 700-kid school. We’re fixing to spend, for 1,100-kid school, less than $22,000 per child. I mean, I can’t support it.”

Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge addressed the board and the concerns, reminding members of the tax increase last June that allocated funds to build the school in addition to a capital investment plan.

He added that once everything is finished with the school, the total cost would come out to well over $30,000, saying that the cost per student will be comparable once everything is taken into consideration.

Another option, Street said, is to bounce money from the fund from the Jonesborough K-8 and magnet schools to the Boones Creek school if the project went over the cap. That would be difficult without having an idea of where the plans for the Jonesborough school stand, so instead of voting on cuts, the board voted to authorize Street to move forward with design plans for both the Boones Creek and Jonesborough projects to see if money needed or could be moved around.

The board will have a called meeting before next month’s scheduled meeting to consider the design plans.

