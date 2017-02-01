'Women on Wednesdays' speaker stresses occupational self-care for helping professionals - VIDEO

But Dr. Dottie Saxon Greene, the speaker who gave a talk at the most recent Women on Wednesdays talk put on by East Tennessee State University’s Women’s Studies Program, said they’re often the people who need help themselves. She’s an assistant professor in ETSU’s Department of Social Work.

Approximately 75 percent of all social workers experience burnout of some kind at some point in their respective careers.

This could be because of many factors, but some of the biggest are that these “helping professionals” are unable to feel like they’re making a difference, have compassion fatigue, they’re being overworked and underpaid, they’re unable to separate themselves from their work, and, among other things, they are experiencing something like post-traumatic stress disorder from the connection to patients and clients who are going through scary experiences.

“You go home and think about their stories,” Greene told a crowd of a few dozen Wednesday afternoon during an installment of the monthly series which seeks to promote and highlight the work of women on ETSU’s campus.

Greene shared a story of her own, one in which she shares an example of how badly things can go when there are support resources available. Michelle Austin was someone Greene was working with when she was a clinician, mostly focusing her efforts on addiction.

Austin was a single mom, working as a full-time nurse as she pursued a nurse practitioner career. Despite Greene’s warnings to be careful with potential burnout, Austin suffered physical pain, became addicted to pills and was found dead in her kitchen by a neighbor.

Greene has since promised to use Austin’s story as a way to educate people of how helping professionals can spiral out of control.

Women are specifically susceptible to this, Greene said, because of their nurturing nature and the social pressures that surround parenting and helping those in need.

The way to combat the negative consequences of the stresses of these jobs is to engage in self-care. Greene demonstrated some of this at the beginning of her talk Wednesday, helping the audience into a meditative and mindful state, which is something she emphasizes.

Eating, exercising, laughing and generally living well — all while leaving often stressful work at the office — Greene said will produce better outcomes. Even if this means just taking a few minutes a day to work on breathing and being mindful.

“You don’t have to go to the gym for an hour,” she said. “Go and sit on the toilet for five minutes and just breathe.”

The next Women on Wednesdays talk will be held Feb. 22, at noon in ETSU’s Multicultural Center Presentation Room. The speaker will be Pooja Jagadish, from the Quillen College of Medicine, who will discuss “Pursuing Professionalism: The Importance of Activities.”

