FOCUS Act, new TBR chancellor means more autonomy for ETSU; uniformity for Northeast State and TCAT Elizabethton

In the midst of hiring a new chancellor, Flora Tydings, which was made official Tuesday, the Tennessee Board of Regents is moving forward with giving the six universities of the TBR system — including East Tennessee State University — more autonomy, and streamlining processes for community colleges and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology across the state.

Tydings said some of her aims will be to improve the student experience at the institutions not set to populate their own governing boards in 2017.

“We’re doing great things, but there are a lot of things that we can work on that are going to take us to an even higher level,” Tydings told The Tennessean Tuesday. “When you’re talking about students' lives, we need to have it ready now. We need to get moving.”

Some of the changes come through the Focus on College and University Success Act, which passed through Tennessee’s General Assembly earlier this year.

The goal of the FOCUS Act is to work in line with Gov. Bill Haslam’s goal of seeing that 55 percent of Tennesseans have a postsecondary degree or credential by 2025. Writers of the legislation seek to do this by “ensuring that Tennessee’s public colleges and universities are organized, supported and empowered in their efforts.”

For ETSU, it will mean that they will most likely be governed by a board of trustees, who’ve been named by Haslam and are set to be confirmed early in 2017.

The board will decide if the university goes through with the outsourcing of 228 maintenance worker jobs on campus.

Interim TBR communications director Rick Locker explained what Tydings is talking about when she said there are things the TBR can do.

“The TBR already has something underway with a shared services initiative,” Locker said.

The initiative relates to the way TCATs and community colleges all use different forms for application, payroll and data-processing functions and other “student-facing services,” as Locker and those at the TBR refer to them. With these processes streamlined, Locker said the state can become more efficient, helping students through college.

Headway can also be made in the way credits transfer to two-and-four-year schools, which — along with graduating students and sending them into the work force — is always the goal, according to Locker.

Following national trends, Locker said the number of adult learners is shrinking in Tennessee.

“Everyone believes this, and this is what I’ve heard repeated at board meetings and senior staff meetings, is that the amount of adult learners has a direct relationship with the economy,” Locker said. “When the economy is bad, adult learners tend to go back to school to learn a new skill.”

But because the economy has been on the upswing, Locker said that number of adult learners has gone down as they return to the work force.

Adult higher education will be a specific focus of Tydings, as she said she’ll be making improvements in community colleges and the TCATs across Tennessee.

At the TCAT in Elizabethton, director Dean Blevins is content with the slight growth he’s seeing from both high school students who are educated there and the older populations.

With approximate 90 percent completion and job placement rates, Blevins said they’re doing well.

Blevins agreed that the biggest room for improvement at Elizabethton’s TCAT is making it easier for students to transfer credits upward to other institutions.

Tydings referred to these types of operations as “backroom functions.” She told the Tennessean they will be looking to strengthen the link between colleges and potential employers.

