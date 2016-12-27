Two nursing students named Skills USA Stateman of the Year

The two received the award following a one-on-one interview on Tennessee history. Allen, the 2016 Student of the Year at TCAT Elizabethton, and Smith, a military veteran, have both been active in student activities at the school.

Smith played a key role in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office-sponored Ollie the Otter seat belt and booster seat safety education program presented at several schools in the region. Smith’s goal after graduation is to work with children with disabilities.

In January, Allen will compete with other Student of the Year nominees from East Tennessee for the regional honor. The final round of judging will be in Nashville to select the 2016 Tennessee winner. Allen plans to continue her education and obtain bachelor’s and master’s degrees following graduation from TCAT Elizabethton.