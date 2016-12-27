New machine tool program to start at TCAT Elizabethton

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam presented the grant from the state in June 2015 while he was visting the school. Funds from the grant have already been used to add a welding training program at the Herman Robinson campus, 1500 Arney St.

Proceeds from the grant have now been used to purchase equipment for the new machine tool program.

The course will be taught by Scott LaForest of Marble, N.C., who has extensive industry and military experience in machine tool technology. Prior to joining the Elizabethton school, LaForest was a toolmaker with Moog Components Group, Murphy, N.C., and served in various training roles with industries in North Carolina and the Army.

The machine tool program, which may be completed at TCAT Elizabethton in 16 months, will provide basic skills in machine tool operations and experience on a variety of machine tools, such as lathes, milling machines, computer numerical control machines, and the CAD-CAM, according to LaForest.

The program integrates the National Institute for Metalworking Skills national metalworking standards and credentialing assessments.

LaForest took up the profession because he said he always liked to design and make things. “It seemed like the perfect fit for me. ... I started off after trade school working in a small job shop in North Carolina running manual machines. I then went to work in another job shop, where I was trained to set up and operate CNC lathes and run CNC mills.”

His experience included working for Federal Mogul in South Carolina, first in the tool room as a master machinist, then moving to the mold department, and then becoming the second-shift lead person, running the entire shop. He then worked for Team Industries, working with production machine operators on blueprint reading, gauging parts and quality.

In 2008, LaForest was mobilized at Ft. McCoy, Wisc., where he served as an instructor doing weapons training for units that were deploying overseas. After his tour of duty, he returned to civilian life in 2012 and went to work for Moog as a toolmaker.

LaForest said he had several reasons for becoming an educator at TCAT Elizabethton.

“The first was that I was extremely impressed with the quality and professionalism of people I encountered during the interview process. It was also a chance to build something from the ground up, to be the start of something I saw as having unlimited potential. (It’s) a chance to use all the skills I’ve developed over the years, and to train the future, to give something back to a trade that’s allowed me to do and learn so much. Also, it was an opportunity to be closer to family, which is extremely important to me.”

Registration for new students previously admitted to TCAT Elizabethton will be held Jan. 4 at the Main Campus. For more information, call 423-543-0070 or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu.