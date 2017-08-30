Lending a helping hand to Texas storm victims

Glenda Bobalik, executive director of the Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee, told the Kingsport Times-News on Monday that volunteers from her organization have already been deployed to the area and more are expected to make the trip soon. Contact Angela Morris at 765-4218 or angela.morris@redcross.org if you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the local Red Cross. Training sessions are being held this week.

The local chapter of the Red Cross is accepting financial donations to help hurricane victims in Texas. These donations can be made online at redcross.org or by phone at 800-REDCROSS or 765-4222.

Checks can also be mailed to American Red Cross, 660 Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, TN 37663. Write “Hurricane Harvey” on the memo line of the check to make sure the donation goes directly to hurricane relief.

Incredibly, there are thieves who will be using this terrible storm to steal from well-intentioned people. State and federal officials are warning Americans to be on the lookout for scammers asking for Texas hurricane relief donations.

You should confirm the legitimacy of organizations purporting to raise funds for disaster relief and never give personal or financial information to solicitors by telephone or online.