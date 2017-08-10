Playing hooky has profound consequences

As a result, Tennessee is now ranked near the top for its efforts to reduce the number of high school dropouts. Elected leaders realize the education level of the workforce is an essential driver in the community’s economic development.

Innovative companies want to locate in areas with a motivated and well-educated employee base. Producing high school graduates is the first step in creating that competitive workforce.

Improving this state’s high school graduation rate is a great start, but there is still much more work to be done. At least one-fifth of working-age Tennesseans don’t have a high school diploma. This presents a hurdle for many workers when it comes to finding well-paying jobs in today’s diverse economy.

Educators and parents must continue their efforts to keep students in school. Children who habitually miss classes often end up dropping out of school. They grow up to be adults who have trouble finding and keeping good jobs.

Truancy can lower the test scores of an entire school system. Missing students also means missing state and federal dollars for local schools. That’s why judges are getting tough on parents who fail to see that their children make it to school.

Under Tennessee law, a parent or guardian of a truant student can be fined up to $50 or sentenced to five days of community service. Parents who fail to make their children go to school also face charges of child neglect or abuse.

Finally, Tennessee must do a better job of offering learning programs that allow dropouts to earn the degree they need to land a job.

This is a challenge because adult education programs are too often among the first items placed on the budget chopping block. We must never forget the public’s investment in GED and other continuing education programs pay dividends in the form of a literate and proficient workforce.