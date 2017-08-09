The solar eclipse as a teachable moment

While the eclipse will be total in some places in Tennessee (Townsend, Farragut and Maryville are in the direct path), our area will see 97 percent of the sun covered by the moon shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Keep your fingers crossed for no cloud cover. A summer thunderstorm would really ruin the day.

Some area school systems have decided to shorten the school day so that students may return home (or elsewhere) to view the eclipse. Why? What better place for a student to safely see this event than at school?

We often talk about teachable moments. The solar eclipse will definitely be one of those moments. Teachers can explain to their students how and why an eclipse happens. They can discuss the history, folklore and superstitions associated with the solar eclipse.

Experiencing this celestial event will require one important safety device — a pair of proper viewing glasses. Viewers can be blinded if they look at a solar eclipse without protection from its harsh ultra-violet rays.

Make sure your solar eclipse glasses are ISO 12312-2 compliant and CE certified. (This designation should appear on the glasses.)

Such eyewear is being made available at several locations, including the Johnson City Public Library.