Connecting neighborhoods to deal with growth

The cul-de-sac has been an important component of many residential developments in the United States since the late 1940s. While cul-de-sac comes from a French phrase meaning “bottom of the bag,” the term is now used to describe an amenity preferred by many Americans when they look for a home in suburbia: A neighborhood with only one way in and one way out.

Homeowners like the idea of living in neighborhoods that discourage through traffic. They believe it is safer for children who play in the neighborhood, and provides their families with a greater sense of overall security.

Even so, city planners across the nation are now determined to limit and in some cases even ban cul-de-sacs.

Municipal leaders say these new rules are aimed at making neighborhoods more maneuverable for large municipal vehicles, such as garbage trucks, fire trucks and school buses. Urban planners say because most of the roads in a neighborhood of cul-de-sacs are dead ends, motorists are forced to take peripheral roads that are already clogged with traffic.

And because most cul-de-sacs aren’t connected by sidewalks, the only way for people who live in these neighborhoods to run errands or visit friends in adjacent residential areas is to get in their cars.

Local cities, including Johnson City, have joined the ranks of municipalities that frown on cul-de-sacs in new residential developments. Planners now aim to promote connectivity whenever possible.

New subdivisions can be designed with traffic-calming devices to discourage motorists from racing through neighborhoods.

It’s time to put an end to cul-de-sacs. With land at a premium and city streets already congested with traffic, city planners can no longer allow developers to build neighborhoods that fail to acknowledge the realities of modern living.