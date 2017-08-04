We have ways to prevent brain drain

While it may be difficult to avoid some of the effects of getting old (declining appetite, loss of hair or poor eyesight), doctors say engaging in activities to stimulate the brain could be helpful for maintaining a healthy mind.

That’s particularly important in addressing illnesses like Alzheimer’s disease, which is often hard to diagnose in its early stages. It’s no wonder forgetfulness and the occasional inability to recall the name of a friend or loved one frightens many Americans over the age of 50.

A new industry of brain health products, such as supplements like coenzyme Q10, ginseng and bacopa, seeks to address these concerns.

Some boomers are turning to high-tech gadgets to help exercise their brains. These digital brain exercisers can be pricey, with some cognitive training software costing $400 or more.

The best part is all it takes is a pencil and a few quiet minutes to enjoy these brain teasers. And there is nothing more satisfying than completing the crossword or Jumble before breakfast. Indeed, mental exercise is good for brain health and to bolster one’s self confidence.