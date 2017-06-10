June is the month to find a feline friend

AH also notes that cats are:

• Great for fighting depression and loneliness.

• Entertaining to watch.

• Very clean and easy to house train.

• Great for discouraging rodents and other pests.

• Very likely to cuddle up with you on a cold evening.

And remember, studies also show that stroking a cat can lower your blood pressure.

Each spring and summer, animal control officials receive dozens of litters of kittens, in addition to the many adult cats who also find their way into shelter cages.

Only one in four cats and kittens entering shelters each year is adopted. Sadly, nearly 70 percent are euthanized because of health or space issues.

That’s why animal shelters across the country, including many in our region, are offering special programs this month to encourage feline adoption, as well as emphasizing the importance of spaying, neutering and proper identification of all pets.

The following is a list of tips for folks who adopt a cat or kitten from a shelter:

• Schedule a physical examination with your veterinarian to make sure your cat or kitten is in good health from the start.

• Have your cat tested for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus.

• Vaccinate and take preventive measures to guard against disease and rabies.

• Spay/neuter your kitten. This procedure reduces the tendency of your kitten to fight and/or mate, thereby decreasing the chance of spreading FIV or FeLV.

• Establish an oral hygiene routine. Studies show that cats with oral disease are four times more likely to have FIV and FeLV. Talk to your vet about methods of keeping your cat’s teeth and gums in tip-top shape.

For more information about cats and dogs available for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, visit tailchaser.org.