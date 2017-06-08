What businesses should make downtown Johnson City their home?

The formal clothier was a vital part of downtown during its good times and remained an anchor during its not-so-good times. But now, as the district is enjoying a revival, Ambers Wilson says its time for his business to call it a day.

Wilson, who has owned and operated Masengills since 1958, told the Press last month he is running a “retirement sale” and will remain open until most of his inventory is sold. Afterwards, he plans to begin shopping the building to prospective buyers and selling some of the store’s unique furniture and antiques.

“It’s been bittersweet, but our customers are still going to be our main focus (until we close),” Wilson told Press staff writer Zach Vance. We’re grateful for the community’s support and we’ll continue doing what’s best for them.”

Masengill’s closing perhaps calls attention to something the business district is in need of — more retailers. There are restaurants and tap rooms in the downtown, and there are some art and speciality shops in the district, but what else is needed to bring people to the area?

We want to hear from you. Tell us what kind of businesses would you like to see in downtown Johnson City. You can sound off on this topic by sending your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification purposes.