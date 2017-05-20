Safety should be the first rule of boating season

Safety officials are also cautioning boaters to be particularly careful on Boone Lake, which is lower than normal for this time of year as Tennessee Valley Authority officials continue work to repair Boone Dam.

The low water level has exposed rocks and other potentially hazardous obstructions that can’t be seen under normal conditions, particularly at night.

Every Tennessean should pay heed to state boating laws before setting sail. To operate a boat in Tennessee, state law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989, to have a TWRA-issued wallet Boating Safety Education Certificate as proof of successful completion of the TWRA Boating Safety exam. No other certificate is accepted as meeting the requirements of the law.

In addition, people younger than 12 may not operate a powered boat in Tennessee unless they are accompanied by an adult.

You should also be sober while on the lake. It’s against the law to operate boats while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Those convicted of operating a boat under the influence will face fines of up to $2,500 on the first offense, $2,500 on the second offense and $5,000 for the third offense.

Reckless operation of a vessel is one of the most serious offenses in Tennessee boating law, with violations punishable by a fine of $2,500 and six months in jail. State law defines reckless behavior as operating a vessel in swimming areas, operating an overloaded boat or traveling at excessive speed in crowded areas.

Finally, remember if you are operating a vessel on the water or just along for the ride, state law requires that you wear an approved flotation device while you are on board. A life vest can’t save your life if you aren’t wearing it.