Plant a pollinators garden to show mom some love

Declining bee and butterfly populations has prompted many agricultural and horticultural officials to urge homeowners to share some space with pollinators.

Bees are probably our best-known pollinators. They pollinate crops like apples, tomatoes, soybeans, peaches and strawberries.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates one-third of the human diet comes from insect-pollinated plants, and the honeybee is responsible for doing 80 percent of that work.

Planting trees or a pollinator garden is a good way to help nourish butterflies and bees. When planting such gardens, the U.S. Forest Service recommends you look to native species. Non-native plants often don’t have enough nectar or pollen to sustain bees and butterflies.

In addition, native plants typically require less water, so they are much easier for gardeners to care for.

Also, use a variety of plants that will bloom from early spring to late fall. Crocus, hyacinth and wild lilac are perfect for the spring. Hosta, snapdragons and foxglove are ideal for the summer, and zinnias, asters and goldenrod are excellent late bloomers.

Experts also urge you to think carefully before applying any pesticides in your gardens and always follow the label instructions.

You can contact What’s the Buzz Johnson City, a local group developing pollinator gardens at the Johnson City Library and on the campus of East Tennessee State University, at whatstheBuzzJc@gmail.com to learn what you can do to help with future projects to help pollinators.