Elected officials delivering the goods to constituents

The people living in Limestone Cove are without a dependable cell phone service. It takes an 18-minute drive from the rural mountain community to find a signal. That gap poses a great risk to anyone involved in an accident or any other medical emergency.

On Monday, Limestone Cove resident Karen Lance told the Unicoi County Commission she and her neighbors have collected more than 100 signatures on a petition asking for a cell phone tower to be constructed in their community. She and other other community members are asking county leaders to help them find a cell provider willing to build that tower.

County commissioners will need help from both state and federal officials to get this problem solved. This is an “all hands on deck” problem that crosses multiple political jurisdictions. In fact, Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch said Monday that state Sen. Rusty Crowe, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe have all agreed to join the effort to bring cell service to the community.

Certainly, there are infrastructure problems in other rural and remote communities that are as equally pressing. Water/sewer service and broadband internet are desperately needed in many areas of our region.

Our hope is that delivering cell phone service to Limestone Cove will be a shining example of the good that comes from elected officials listening to their constituents and working together to bring results. If it can happen in one of the most remote areas of our state, then it can happen anywhere.