Is having no income tax good for Tennessee?

Opposing the income tax has been a winning strategy for politicians in this state despite the fact it was a Tennessean, elder statesman Cordell Hull, who helped to create it on the federal level in 1913. Tennesseans went to the polls in 2014 to approve an amendment to the state Constitution that forever bans the creation of a income tax in Tennessee.

Opponents of the amendment argued the courts had ruled a state income tax was already forbidden in Tennessee. Nonetheless, supporters said the amendment was needed to make sure that neither the courts or Tennessee lawmakers could ever sneak a state income tax into existence.

Creation of a state income tax has long been a political “bogeyman” used by some lawmakers to distract Tennesseans from a sensible debate on tax reform. One practical approach to addressing the issue would be a top-to-bottom change in the state’s antiquated tax system.

Such reform would conceivably allow the state to significantly scale back an oppressive sales tax that weighs the heaviest on poor Tennesseans struggling to feed and clothe their families.

Supporters say the absence of a state income tax has made Tennessee an ideal place for residents from high-tax states to retire. They argue Tennessee’s status as a low-tax state is also inviting to businesses looking to relocate.

