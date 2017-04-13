The egg shells will fly Sunday in Peters Hollow

Despite the term “egg fight,” there is no violence associated with the event. In fact, it’s more of a family reunion than a rowdy competition. As usual, the event will be held in a field behind the home of Norman Peters, 347 Peters Hollow Road, beginning after 1 p.m.

This year’s egg fight will be conducted much like the first contest in 1823. One contestant holds a hard-boiled egg in his hand while his opponent taps the egg with his own. When one of the eggs cracks, it is turned around and the other side is used until it, too, is cracked. The contest continues until all but the last contestant runs out of eggs.

The egg fight was started almost two centuries ago when a friendly argument developed between the men of Peters Hollow and the men of Rome Hollow over whose hens laid the eggs with the hardest shells. Since that time, generations of Carter County residents have met on Easter Sunday to crack a few thousand eggs in an attempt to settle the feud.

If only all differences could be settled so harmlessly. Think of a world where disputes are mediated by cracking a few boiled eggs. Perhaps the good people of Peters Hollow can teach the United Nations a thing or two.