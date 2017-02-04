Know your home's risk for radon gas

You can’t see it and you can’t smell it, but it’s there. Unfortunately, too few Americans know the facts about this danger.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says radon gas is responsible for more than 20,000 deaths annually in the United States. It claims more lives annually than drunken driving, house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined.

Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water. It is found in offices, schools and homes all across the country.

The gas is particularly prevalent in areas of Northeast Tennessee. That’s why it’s important to determine the risks posed by radon in your home or office.

Testing — which is easy and inexpensive — is the only way to know if your home or office is at risk from radon.

The EPA recommends testing all buildings below the third floor for radon.

You can learn more about the dangers of radon and how to obtain a testing kit by visiting the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s website at tn.gov/environment/topic/sp-rad-tennessee-radon-program or by calling Tennessee’s Radon Program at 1-800-232-1139.