Shadows or not, spring will soon come

Meanwhile, a groundhog who casts no shadow is taken as a sign that spring is just around the corner.

Since Groundhog Day is set exactly six calendar weeks before the vernal equinox, it’s not hard to find the humor in this tradition.

Groundhog Day has its roots in a Scottish poem that says: “If Candlemas be fair and bright, winter has another flight. If Candlemas brings clouds and rain, winter will not come again.”

A Canadian study of 13 cities over the past 40 years puts the actual success rate for groundhogs at 37 percent. The National Climatic Data Center figures its overall accuracy for the same period is somewhere near 39 percent. That’s less reliable than the long-range forecasts from The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Many old-timers put their faith in what they believe to be a more trustworthy means of predicting winter weather — woolly worms. Folklore tells us that a harsh winter is to come if woolly worms are seen in the fall to be plentiful, slow-moving and have thick coats with wide black bands.

Woolly worms have predicted this will be a mild winter. So far, they have been correct.

Longtime readers of this paper will remember our editorial director, Tom Hodge, often wrote fondly about woolly worms. He also focused on another bit of overlooked winter weather forecasting folklore. Some native East Tennesseans swear that the number of foggy mornings in August provides an accurate count of the snowfalls you can expect in the winter.

Regardless of whether you believe the weather forecasts of Punxsutawney Phil, woolly worms or foggy mornings in August, the calendar says spring officially arrives on March 20.