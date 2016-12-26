Should birthright citizenship be amended?

While the provision does not include caveats based on race or ethnicity, some members of Congress are expected to bring nationality into a debate over amending the 14th Amendment. Two-thirds of both the House and the Senate would have to approve any changes to the 14th Amendment, as would three-quarters of the states.

The 14th Amendment was enacted during Reconstruction in response to attempts by Southern states to pass laws to keep newly freed slaves from fully exercising their rights as citizens.

Specifically, the amendment provides a broad definition of citizenship that overturned the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, which held that blacks could not be citizens of the United States.

Proponents of changing the 14th Amendment say the citizen clause was never intended to apply to the children of illegal immigrants born on U.S. soil. They argue illegal immigrants are using their children as a means to remain in the United States, or to become U.S. citizens.

Legal scholars, however, say this approach is neither a quick or an easy route to becoming a legal resident of this country.

A parent in this country illegally has to prove he or she has been here 10 years without incident in order to demonstrate that deporting him or her would be an unusual hardship on her U.S.-born child. This is a narrow form of relief since there are no more than 4,000 illegal immigrants annually who qualify.

Once a child of an illegal immigrant turns 21, he can file a visa petition for the parent. The catch is if a parent has entered this country without inspection, he is not able to apply for a green card from within the United States.

Tell us what you think. Should the 14th Amendment be changed?

