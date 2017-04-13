Crigger volunteering for the long run

The Science Hill cross country standout chose to continue his running career at the University of Tennessee. He signed with the Volunteers during a ceremony Thursday at the high school.

Crigger said ETSU and the Army were also in the recruiting picture.

“It was a difficult process, but in the end it just came down to where I wanted to be,” said Crigger. “I was looking for the best academics and athletics that suited me, and that was Tennessee for me.”

CRIGGER AND HAUSMAN

Signing with the Vols was a bit mind-boggling, he said.

“It’s sort of surreal right now,” said Crigger. “Just thinking about it, I don’t think it has fully sunk in yet.”

To be able to compete at the national level UT athletes strive for, Crigger said it will take great effort.

“It will take a lot of hard work and dedication, but I’m willing to do that,” he said. “I’m looking forward to giving my all for Tennessee.”

Crigger said he believes in his ability, and said that mindset is important.

“You have to be confident,” he said. “At the same time, I would say it will take a little getting used to at first.”

Also taking the Division I step was girls’ cross country standout Halle Hausman. She made her college choice official with Belmont University.

“This day is super exciting,” said Hausman. “I love the school.”

Hausman said she doesn’t know exactly what’s in store for her future, but added she’s not worrying about it.

“I know God will provide for me,” said Hausman, who added she will study Christian leadership at Belmont. “It’s all in His hands. It’s not anything in my power.”

The choice of Belmont came clear after her visit.

“Before I visited Belmont I was thinking about other schools,” said Hausman. “But when I was on the campus, I knew that was where I was supposed to be.”

Also signing Thursday was Science Hill basketball standout Leann Scharberg. She made her choice official with Bryan College.