Judge hears evidence, arguments that prosecutors book revealed new information; state disputes defense claim

Barbara Mae Potter, 67, and daughter Jenelle Leigh Potter, 36, who were tried in May 2015, are each serving two life sentences in the shooting deaths of Billy Joe Payne and Billie Jean Hayworth. The two were killed inside their Mountain City home Jan. 31, 2012, but neither Potter woman was actually at the scene. It was Barbara Potter’s husband, Marvin Enoch “Buddy” Potter, 65, and family friend Jamie Lynn Curd, 44, who broke into home and killed the couple.

Buddy Potter was tried separately in October 2013 and convicted of both murders. He and Curd were charged and arrested at the same time. As their case progressed through the court system, the investigation continued, and in August 2013, the Potter women were indicted for murder. Curd ended up testifying against mother and daughter for a deal that got him 25 years in prison. He’s eligible for parole in 2019.

Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks published a book on the case in February 2016, just eight months after the women were convicted and while their cases were under direct appeal to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Defense attorneys filed a motion for coram nobis to stop the direct appeals so they could deal with new information they believe Brooks revealed in his book.

Much of the alleged new evidence centered around interviews and conversations investigators and Brooks had with Curd about the case. In Curd’s statement provided to defense counsel — Cameron Hyder for Jenelle Potter and Randy Fallin for Barbara Potter — he told investigators about text messages and email communications he had with both women and emails he exchanged with a non-existent man named Chris, who Jenelle Potter claimed was with the CIA and wanted Payne and Hayworth killed. Chris was apparently someone Jenelle pretended to be.

In Brooks’ books, he detailed information that Curd said concerning text messages he exchanged with the so-called Chris in a span of a year leading up to the murders. Hyder and Fallin told the judge they would have approached their cross examination of Curd differently if they had known about the text communications between Curd and Chris.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Assistant District Attorney General Teresa Nelson — both from the Second Judicial District and appointed to the case once Brooks’ book became an issue — argued the defense hadn’t met its burden in proving information from the book would have led to a different outcome in the trial.

After hearing all the proof and arguments from counsel, Ash said he still had to read the trial transcript before he could make a ruling. He told the attorneys it would be about 120 days before the ruling is completed.