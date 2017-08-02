Carter County trial in slaying of man, woman delayed until 2018, defendant's statement is admissible

And while that was a win for the state, the judge’s next ruling was banked to the defense when Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street agreed to continue the Sept. 11 trial date and push it out to 2018.

Azotea, 35, faces murder and abuse of a corpse charges in the deaths and mutilations of Arthur Gibson Jr., 38, of Kingsport, and 22-year-old Amber Terrell, who according to relatives had given Gibson a ride the night she was killed because he didn’t have a car.

Before determining the trial will now be held Feb. 5 through Feb. 16, Street allowed Terrell’s mother to be heard.

In an emotional letter she sent to the court, and was allowed to read during the hearing Wednesday, Sandy Terrell chronicled the pain she has faced with the death of her daughter and how it was recently compounded by the death of her husband — Amber’s father — in a traffic crash.

Through tears and in a broken voice, Sandy Terrell urged Street to keep the Sept. 11 trial instead of granting the defense’s request to delay it.

Azotea’s attorneys, Gene Scott, Lesley Tiller and Dan Smith, filed the motion in July to continue the trial because their investigation into mitigating factors that could affect the sentencing portion of the trial would not be complete by the time of trial.

Since the filing, some of the legwork has been done, but there are more things to do and reports that expert witnesses need to prepare, Scott told the judge Wednesday. District Attorney General Tony Clark said that while the state was prepared to begin the trial next month, he did have a problem arise for one of his witnesses.

The forensic pathologist on the case has taken emergency leave to care for her terminally ill mother and won’t return to work until December. Clark said it’s possible for the state to get another pathologist to testify from the original report, although not ideal.

Given the nature of the charges, and the fact the state is seeking the death penalty against Azotea, Street said he had to proceed cautiously, and therefore delay the trial.

He explained in detail to Terrell’s grieving mother how important it was to conduct the trial above board.

“The only thing worse than trying a death penalty case is to try one twice,” Street said in granting the defense motion.

Before agreeing to the later trial date, Street ruled on the defense’s motion to suppress based on their belief Azotea’s Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights were violated after he asked for an attorney during the interrogation, but ended up giving a statement.

Street heard evidence on the issue at two separate hearings last month and gave both sides time to file any other memorandums to support their position.

The problem hinged on when Azotea was free to leave during the questioning, when he asked for an attorney and when he re-initiated the conversation with investigators after having invoked his right to an attorney and right to remain silent.

In one of the hearings last month, Street viewed a two-hour video of the interrogation and in his ruling pointed out the specific times when Azotea said he wanted an attorney and then re-initiated the conversation.

Part of Azotea’s deal with investigators to tell them what happened depended on an immunity agreement he negotiated with prosecutors for his girlfriend, Kristen Jones. Azotea told police that Jones had nothing to do with the slayings or an attempt to cut up the bodies and burn them.

After he finished giving the statement to investigators, officers found Gibson’s and Terrell’s remains in the crawl space under Azotea’s house.

In making that ruling, Street also ordered the defense and state to extract only the pertinent parts of the video to prevent unrelated and potentially prejudicial evidence being seen by the jury.

The case began after Gibson and Terrell were reported missing in Kingsport. The investigation led Sullivan County sheriff’s detectives to Johnson City and ultimately to Azotea’s residence at 135 Woodland Drive in the Milligan area of Carter County. Their vehicle was found in Carter County as well, near Big Springs Road.

Gibson had reportedly gone to Azotea’s residence to sell him drugs, but there was some sort of confrontation and Azotea allegedly shot Gibson and Terrell. Terrell’s family said she had only known Gibson about three weeks and had simply given him a ride that day.

Their bodies were found April 22, 2015, after Azotea’s arrest.

Azotea remains in custody while his case is pending.