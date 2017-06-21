Newest petition for Howard Hawk Willis set for hearing in 2018.

Howard Hawk Willis, now 66, was sentenced to death in the October 2002 murder and partial dismemberment of a teenage Georgia couple, Adam and Samantha Chrismer. Adam Chrismer’s head was found by a fisherman near Winged Deer Park. The rest of his body, and his wife’s body, were found stuffed into large rectangular storage containers inside a rented storage unit in downtown Johnson City.

Willis, who is on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, filed his petition in Criminal Court in Jonesborough in April. Within the motion Willis asked for the court to appoint him attorneys in the appeal and to sign a stay of execution. Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice — following rules and laws by which she is bound in capital cases — assigned the case to the Tennessee Post Conviction Defender’s Office and signed the death stay.

Death penalty cases and the subsequent appeals that follow are governed by state law and rules of appellate procedure.

Willis was not transported to Washington County for Wednesday’s hearing, but one of his post-conviction attorneys, Andrew Harris, appeared along with District Attorney General Tony Clark and Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks. Clark and Brooks prosecuted Willis’ double murder case. Rice said there was no need to have Willis present because the hearing was to set deadlines and future hearing dates.

Even though Willis filed the pro se post-conviction relief motion — meaning he wrote it himself — it needs more supportive documentation to properly address the issues, so Harris asked Rice for 18 months to prepare for a hearing. Rice, after conferring with the state’s capital case administrator who oversees procedure in death penalty cases, noted the extended amount of time was not extraordinary in a case with as large a case file as Willis’.

The hearing itself will take at least a week, but possibly longer. Rice set the hearing for Nov. 13-20, 2018, with additional days available Feb. 11-14, 2019, if attorneys are unable to present their cases in the November hearing. The defense must have its amended petition filed by Aug. 17, 2018, Rice ordered, and the state must have an answer filed within 30 days.

Here is a short timeline of Willis’ case from conviction until the newest filing:

Trial and conviction completed june 21, 2010

Motion for new trial denied June 5, 2012.

Appeal to Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, Knoxville denied March 13, 2015.

Appeal to Tennessee Supreme Court denied July 6, 2016.

Petition for rehearing to Tennessee Supreme Court denied Aug. 23, 2016.

Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court for writ of certiorari denied March 6, 2017.

The extended time between the Chrismer’s deaths in 2002 and Willis trial in 2010 was filled with numerous hearings, filings and multiple attorneys stepped into and out of the case. Much of that was brought on by Willis’ inability to get along with the seven attorneys who were appointed and actually worked on the case. Two others were also appointed at different times, but one died and the other was ineligible to handle the case.

Ultimately, Willis represented himself with attorney Jim Bowman as elbow counsel. Bowman and now Judge Stacy Street were Willis’ first two attorneys. Willis also had numerous verbal confrontations with the first judge on the case, Judge Lynn Brown, who is now retired. The two got into several arguments during hearings which often ended with nothing accomplished.

From the beginning — when Willis was picked up on a federal parole violation in October 2002, which he said was based on false information, and then questioned about the disappearance of Adam and Samantha Chrismer that same month — Willis has maintained his innocence in the couple’s death. He said Adam Chrismer and Samantha’s stepbrother were planning to set Willis up for the murder of his own stepfather, Sam Thomas.

The two cases intertwined to some degree — Thomas’ headless body was found in Georgia around the same time the Chrismer couple was killed and dismembered — although no one was ever charged with Thomas’ death. Thomas’ head was found in a wooded area of Winged Deer Park not far from where Chrismer’s was located.

Willis has also continued to maintain that his Miranda rights were trampled over and over as investigators questioned him after he made multiple requests for an attorney. Along with the Miranda issue, in the initial post-conviction relief filing, Willis revisits suppression hearings regarding search warrants held by former Judge Lynn Brown — hearings that Willis said was filled with perjured testimony and without his being represented.

Willis’ ex-wife, Wilda Willis, played a key role for investigators to get a confession out of Willis. She agreed to wear a wire, and investigators put her in a room to visit Willis. He said all along that she was an agent of the state and obtained a false confession without Willis waiving his Miranda rights, but Brown denied suppression of that evidence.