Howard Hawk Willis files post-conviction petition in 2002 double murder

It’s an issue that other judges have refused to hear, and one that Willis, serving two death sentences at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, refuses to let go.

Willis, now 66, filed a petition for post-conviction relief, a motion for appointed counsel and a motion requesting a stay of execution in Washington County Criminal Court last month. The case will land in front of Judge Lisa Rice, but she hasn’t taken any action on the filings yet.

From the beginning — when Willis was picked up on a federal parole violation in October 2002, which he said was based on false information, and then questioned about the disappearance of Adam and Samantha Chrismer that same month — Willis has maintained his innocence in the couple’s death. He said Adam Chrismer and Samantha’s stepbrother were planning to set Willis up for the murder of his own stepfather, Sam Thomas.

The two cases intertwined to some degree — Thomas’ headless body was found in Georgia around the same time the Chrismer couple was killed and dismembered — although no one was ever charged with Thomas’ death.

Willis has also continued to maintain that his Miranda rights were trampled over and over as investigators questioned him after he made multiple requests for an attorney. Along with the Miranda issue, in the initial post-conviction relief filing, Willis revisits suppression hearings regarding search warrants held by former Judge Lynn Brown — hearings that Willis said was filled with perjured testimony and without his being represented.

“What was filed is a bare-bones post-conviction,” Willis said in a phone interview this week. “The DA used perjured testimony in the suppression hearing. … They used perjured testimony at trial.”

Willis’ ex-wife, Wilda Willis, played a key role for investigators to get a confession out of Willis. She agreed to wear a wire, and investigators put her in a room to visit Willis. He said all along that she was an agent of the state and obtained a false confession without Willis waiving his Miranda rights, but Judge Brown denied suppression of that evidence.

Willis was given appointed attorneys multiple times before ultimately being forced to represent himself at trial. He was convicted in June 2010, nearly eight years after the Chrismers were killed.

The state Office of the Post-Conviction Defender assisted Willis with the initial filing and is likely the attorneys who will represent him in the motion. At this time, Willis has an execution date of July 12. Death penalty cases are eligible for a long list of appeals before an execution can take place.