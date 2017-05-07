Johnson County Courthouse is more secure building

The offices in the courthouse retain their welcoming atmosphere and small town charm, but the realities of a violent world have led to security concerns in even this peaceful place.

Security changes have been brought about by the Courthouse Security Committee: Chancellor John Rambo, District Attorney General Tony Clark, Mayor Larry Potter, Clerk and Master Sherrie Fenner, and Sheriff Mike Reece.

Some of the changes are immediately apparent.

It used to be easy to enter the courthouse from front or rear doors. That is no longer the case, with only one entrance at the front of the courthouse open, and that one is guarded by certified law enforcement officers operating metal detectors.

The security committee recently sent out a press release about the changes.

"We realize that having only one entrance may be an inconvenience to some and we do apologize for that, however the safety of the elected officials, employees, judges and public is more important to us than convenience," the committee's press release said.

Some of the changes have been made after the security committee requested the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy to do a feasibility study on courthouse security. The study found numerous problems with the security of the building and the safety of the employees and the public. Several of the courthouse changes have been a result of recommendations made after the study.

The single entrance on the northeast side of the building is one such change. That entrance is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Another difference that came from the study is the requirement for everyone entering the building to go through a metal detector.

"The main purpose for this detector is to detect any weapons that someone may be trying to conceal in order to take into the offices and courtrooms were weapons may be prohibited," the committee said. “It will not detect medical pieces such as pacemakers, implants, pins, etc ... You will only be searched if the detector has detected something that may not be allowed in the courthouse. If it detects something on your person or something you are carrying, then you or those items may be subject to search."

In addition to the public entrance, there is also an entrance for prisoners of the Johnson County Jail to enter on the days they are scheduled to attend court.

Although there is now only one main entrance, the public should know that there are still multiple exits from the courthouse.

The security committee pointed out that with all the security upgrades to the courthouse, no taxpayer dollars were spent. "All funding for these changes have been taken from the courthouse security fund, which is made up of revenue from fines and costs from court cases."

Other recommendations were made by the training academy; they will be addressed in the future, but the committee will have to wait for revenues from fines and costs to be built back up before more changes can be made.

“We want to thank all the elected officials, employees, and judges for working closely with us while these changes were made and implemented," the committee said. "We want to thank the public for your patience and understanding that these changes were only made for their safety as well as the staff of all offices of the courthouse."