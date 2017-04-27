Garland, 23, of Elizabethton, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and robbery in the Aug. 18, 2015, death of 59-year-old Karen Parker.

Garland was on trial this week in Jonesborough. His co-defendant in the case, Dallas Sarden, 24, of Greeneville, will face a jury later this year.

Each man apparently blamed the other for Parker’s death and theft of her bank debit card. In a statement to police after his arrest on an unrelated charge, Garland said he wasn’t going to refuse the food Sarden had bought for him, but claimed he had nothing to do with Parker’s death or taking the card.

He did, however, tell a police investigator that he took $45 from Parker’s wallet, money that he later used to buy the pair food at Red Lobster.

Garland’s statement also put him in Parker’s residence, taking turns with Sarden holding Parker down as the other ransacked the apartment looking for her car keys. They apparently didn’t find the keys, but did find the cash, Parker’s bank card and a $20 Walmart gift card — a birthday gift from her sister.

Defense attorney Bill Francisco fought tooth and nail for Garland, trying to cast just enough doubt on the state’s case to get his client acquitted.

But it only took the jury an hour to eat lunch and return its verdict: Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street handed the case to the panel at 11:37 a.m. Thursday, and by 12:45 p.m., the jury signaled it had a decision.

It didn’t help that defense witnesses didn’t deliver for Francisco on how he described their testimony during opening statements.

Barbara Friday and Patricia Reed were two defense witnesses who had seen Parker the day before the killing. Friday had helped Parker with laundry — a task the defense had alleged was necessary due to Parker’s being intoxicated — and drove her to her apartment because Parker’s wrist was injured from a fall.

Friday did say Parker was a little down, but she denied her friend was intoxicated.

Reed testified she went with Friday to Parker’s apartment and saw papers scattered around and they helped her pick them up. But when prosecutors showed both women the photos of the crime scene — which showed several drawers pulled out and the contents dumped, Parker’s purse contents dumped on a chair and the loveseat cushions off, they said it wasn’t in that much disarray when they were there.

Friday said she and Parker talked awhile at the laundry room, but couldn’t really remember what they said.

“She was sick, sorta sick that day and didn’t feel good,” Friday said. “I took her laundry, set it in the living room floor. When I walked in I had a really weird feeling, like someone was watching me,” Friday told the jury during her testimony.

“I showed them the pictures and asked them if it was anything like the drawers pulled out, stuff all over the chair, cushions pulled off the couch … they said, ‘No nothing like that,’ ” Assistant District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said during closing arguments.

The defense “failed in their effort to try to show you or to get you to believe that the mess is something that was already there. Well, it wasn’t already there,” Baldwin said.

In her testimony, Reed denied claims that when she visited Parker’s she was greeted at the door by Parker, allegedly so intoxicated she was on her knees. Others had testified that Parker had undergone several surgeries on her knees and was missing one kneecap, so she was unable to get down on her knees.

In closing arguments, Francisco assured the jury he didn’t mean to “disparage” Parker or her character, but told the panel Parker was an addict and high the day before she died.

A toxicology report showed there were four medications in Parker’s system, but a toxicologist testified they were within therapeutic limits.

Francisco also pointed to two state witnesses who saw Parker the afternoon before she died. Those visits — one a maintenance man and one a next-door neighbor — had brief encounters with Parker but both said she acted like her normal self.

Francisco focused on the extended visit Friday had with Parker and told the panel, “Ms. Friday knew (Parker’s) wrist was hurting. She was in pain, she was depressed, she talked about she wanted to die.”

Assistant District Attorney General Fred Lance took the state’s last round of closing arguments and summed up the case with a number of instances he said proved Parker wasn’t suicidal and her injuries were the result of Garland and Sarden’s actions.

“She was doing laundry,” Lance said. “Some poor depressed person doped up in her home isn’t doing laundry. Ms. (Vanessa) Goss saw her. Said she was doing good, she was in good spirits. In fact she was talking about her baking a cake. Is a person contemplating (suicide asking someone to make her a cake)?” he asked.

“The state has proved beyond a reasonable doubt, with evidence, that Aaron Garland ... robbed Karen Parker,” Lance said, raising his voice. “ They robbed her of $45 they ate on. They robbed her of a gift card. That was her birthday money.

“There’s one more thing Aaron Garland robbed Karen Parker of,” Lance said after a pause and in a quieter voice. “He robbed her of her last breath on this earth. Robbed her. Killed her.”

Garland was on judicial diversion for theft and forgery charges prior to Parker’s murder. If he had completed that term of probation, those charged would have been dismissed. Now he faces violations on those cases as well as a failure to appear charge.

