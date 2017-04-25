Jury, family see first photos of deceased victim in Johnson City murder case

Defense attorney Bill Francisco did his best to unravel that theory as the state put it together, partly by poking at the forensic pathologists’ credibility based on a couple of case opinions by the doctor when he worked in Florida.

Aaron Garland, 23, of Elizabethton, is on trial this week on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery in the Aug. 17, 2015, death of Karen Parker, 59. Her body was found the next morning by a maintenance man at Westgate Village Apartments who went inside with an exterminator to treat Parker’s apartment.

Both men testified they saw Parker lying on her living room floor with some bedding over her face.

Michael Hollifield Sr., the maintenance worker, said he checked for a pulse but didn’t find one, and he asked the exterminator to call 911.

Hollifield also testified he’d seen Parker around 5 p.m. the day before working on laundry in preparation for the exterminator who was going to spray her apartment. He said they chatted, and Parker was in a good mood that day instead of other times when he’d seen her depressed.

He also said Parker’s apartment was in disarray, with drawers pulled out and items scattered about. It was unusual for Parker’s normally “orderly” apartment, he said.

Two Johnson City firefighters testified about arriving at the scene, and their description echoed what Hollifield and the exterminator observed.

The bulk of testimony came from Kristen Osgood, a medical death investigator, Dr. Kenneth Ferslew, a forensic toxicologist at East Tennessee State University and Dr. Eugene Scheuerman, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Parker and ruled it a homicide.

Osgood testified about her duties at the crime scene as being the “eyes and ears of the medical examiner.” Through Osgood, Assistant District Attorneys General Ken Baldwin and Fred Lance introduced crime scene photos that caused Parker’s family to bury their faces in their hands and wipe away numerous tears.

The photos depicted injuries Parker received during the incident that apparently led to her death. Osgood described how she took pictures as the bedding material and a pillow were removed from Parker’s face, which had several obvious red marks above her lip and under left eye.

Another photo showed how the under band of Parker’s bra had apparently been compressed into her skin to the point it cut her.

In opening statements, Baldwin told the jury that Garland and another man also charged in Parker’s death, Dallas Sarden, went to Parker’s apartment to rob her. He said Garland later told police he and Sarden took turns sitting on Parker while the other went through her apartment looking for things to steal.

Scheuerman’s report indicated Parker died from suffocation, blunt force injuries and possible strangulation. Contributors to her death included were coronary artery disease, hypertensive heart disease — aka high blood pressure — and COPD. He pointed out bruises on Parker’s head that could have caused a concussion, but said the blunt force trauma on its own would not have killed her. But that, coupled with her health conditions and the theory someone was sitting on her, did cause her death, Scheuerman testified.

Ferslew testified that he performed a toxicology test on Parker’s blood, which led him to conduct a more detailed test. It showed there were four medications in her system — Prozac, valium, the pain reliever tramadol and metabolites of klonopin. Ferslew said the Prozac, valium and tramadol were all within therapeutic ranges, but the klonopin was well below that amount.

In opening statements, Francisco told the jury that Parker was an alcoholic and shortly before her death had been admitted to Woodridge Hospital. He said he didn’t want to “disparage” Parker’s reputation, but went on to say, “she was very distraught, she was unhappy, she said she didn’t want to live anymore, she wanted to die.”

During Francisco’s cross examination of Scheuerman, he asked the doctor about a case he’d worked in Florida where a man was “taken down” by police officers on the beach. Scheuerman ruled the death was caused by sudden a heart event rather than suffocation, even though the man was face down in the sand.

In an Alabama case of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Scheuerman was asked to review the findings and said it should have been an “undetermined” death because the child had been placed in an “unsafe environment and unsafe sleeping position,” at the daycare where he died.

Prosecutors objected to the line of questioning, but Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street allowed it with limitations.

A defense expert — who has been allowed to watch the trial unlike other witnesses who must stay out of the courtroom until they testify — could refute testimony from the state’s experts on the medications in Parker’s system and how it might have affected her death as well as whether or not she suffocated.

During his opening statements to jurors, Francisco urged jurors to see through the state’s “perception of the events that occurred. He didn’t tell you about the uncertainties, the possibilities and speculation that comes into play in this case.”

Garland remains jailed on a $100,000 bond while his case is pending. Sarden, who is also jailed on the same amount of bond, will be tried later this year.

————-

Reported earlier:

