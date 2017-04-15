Statement in, other crimes out of upcoming first-degree murder trial

Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street made the ruling last week in a motion hearing for Aaron Garland, 21, of Elizabethton, who is set for trial next week for the August 2015 robbery and smothering death of 59-year-old Karen Parker. She was found dead inside her Nathaniel Drive apartment Aug. 18, 2015, when maintenance workers went inside with an exterminator for routine spraying.

Garland and another man, Dallas Sarden, 23, of Greeneville, were arrested in Kingsport after an incident on Aug. 19, 2015, outside a Stone Drive apartment complex. Robert Baker told police he went to Brandy Mills Apartments on Stone Drive to take his girlfriend’s children to school around 7:30 a.m. that day.

As he approached the apartment building, he noticed two men standing in front of the building and he spoke to them as he passed between them. After he passed the men, Baker said he was hit from behind and fell down.

He told police the two men — later identified as Garland and Sarden — jumped on him and took his car keys and ran off. Baker said he tried to go after the men but was hit again by Sarden as Garland got into Baker’s Toyota Prius. Garland was apparently unable to start the car and the two men ran off.

They were later developed as suspects in the case and identified by Baker, police said in an incident report.

By that time, Johnson City police said they had been able to link Garland and Sarden to purchases with Parker’s debit card made after her death. A Johnson City police investigator interviewed the men at the Kingsport Police Department.

Garland told police that Sarden had stayed with him at a Johnson City apartment and came in one day with a credit card he told Garland he’d stolen. Garland said Sarden offered to buy him food and cigarettes, and Garland said he wasn’t going to refuse free stuff. The interrogation eventually led to the investigator telling Garland the woman whose credit card Sarden had been using was dead. Garland told the officer he didn’t know anything about it and asked for an attorney.

Garland’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Bill Francisco, was unable to convince Street at a hearing last year that Garland’s statement was coerced because he felt threatened and in danger while being held in the Sullivan County jail. Garland claimed it was so bad that he would have done anything — apparently including to confessing to his involvement in Parker’s murder when he now says he had nothing to do with it — in order to get out of the jail.

Street reviewed several grievance forms Garland submitted while in the Sullivan County jail in considering the motion, but Assistant District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said the judge ruled he saw nothing in those filings that could have affected Garland’s “survivability.”

Jury selection in Garland’s case is set to begin April 24. Sarden will be tried in a separate trial.