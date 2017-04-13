St. Louis Street murder case bound over to grand jury

Assistant District Attorney General Justin Irick pointed out, however, that the second sample — taken from blood-tinged water in a cup sitting in the kitchen sink — also did not exclude Randall Bradley as a possible contributor.

“Somebody tried to clean themselves up,” Irick said after the hearing.

The information came out in testimony Thursday during the preliminary hearing for Bradley, 55, 1400 Orleans St., No. 120. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of 72-year-old Otis Church five months ago in Church’s St. Louis Street home. Church was found dead by a neighbor who was taking him apples on Oct. 31, 2016, according to police. He had been stabbed twice in the neck, police said.

A former neighbor of Church’s, Deanna Hill, testified Thursday that she heard a man scream twice the previous day. She remembered it because it was a Sunday when her children were away and it was after lunchtime.

Hill said that prior to the scream, she saw a man she didn’t know walk down St. Louis Street in the direction of Church’s home, which was also in the direction of a store. Hill heard the screams about a minute later, she testified. About five minutes after that, she said she saw the same man she’d seen walking earlier going in the opposite direction of Church’s home. The first time she saw the man, he was empty handed. When he returned, he was carrying a plain white plastic bag, she said.

Hill said the screams alerted her enough to go to her front porch and look around, but she did not search any further for the source, nor did she call 911 to report it.

After Johnson City police investigators developed Bradley as a possible suspect, they showed his photo to Hill and she identified him as the man she had seen walking by her house.

The first encounter police had with Bradley was at the VA psychiatric ward, Johnson City Police Investigator David Hilton testified.

In a brief statement Bradley gave to police during that encounter, Bradley said he didn’t know Church and had never been inside the older man’s home, and that he and Church had only acknowledged each other from a distance. At the time, police did not have results back from blood evidence taken at the scene.

When those results did come back in early April, police went looking for Bradley again and found him outside his apartment. He agreed to talk to officers and accompanied them back to the police department. Again, Bradley denied having been inside Church’s home. When police confronted him about his blood being found on an item in Church’s house, Bradley wouldn’t answer any more questions, Hilton said.

“He asked for an attorney,” the investigator testified. Bradley was arrested at that point and charged with Church’s murder.

Hilton said further testing is being conducted on the blood found in Church’s kitchen sink. He testified the sample was not a direct match to Bradley, but he was not excluded as a possible contributor. Nine other people — a caregiver and others who police knew had been in the house — were also tested and none matched the DNA profile from the sink.

After hearing the testimony, Washington County General Sessions Judge Don Arnold bound the case over to a grand jury. Arnold denied a defense motion to reduce Bradley’s bond. It will remain at $100,000.

Bradley is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on July 28.