Pitts once again bound over in 2014 Carter County deputy shooting

Pitts is accused of opening fire on Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and three of his deputies: Sgt. David Caldwell, Deputy Jason Mosier and Deputy Jenna Markland, wounding Markland on Dec. 16, 2014, in the Dry Hollow section of Stoney Creek.

Pitts’ attorney, Greg Norris, requested a second preliminary hearing on the charges because of the poor sound quality of the recording of the first preliminary hearing. Since that earlier hearing, a recording system similar to the one used in the county’s Criminal Court was installed in the Sessions Courtroom.

Pitts allegedly opened fire on Lunceford and three of his deputies when they stopped on the road in front of Pitts’ residence. The officers took cover in a ditch behind their cruisers. Markland was shot in the head but has made a complete recovery and continues to serve with the sheriff’s department. A civilian, Brandy Hyder, was shot in the hand.

The state’s witnesses were the same ones who testified in the first preliminary hearing and included Lunceford, Markland and TBI special agent Scott Lott.

Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr. once again presided over Pitts’ preliminary hearing. He once again found assistant district attorney Mark Hill provided enough evidence to establish probable cause. Bowers ordered Pitts to once again be bound over to a Carter County grand jury.

The difference between the two hearings was that in Friday’s session, the judge and prosecutors hope there will be a better-quality recording to preserve the testimony for the upcoming Criminal Court trial.