Carter County jury finds Matherly guilty of rape

Matherly had been facing charges of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary. Judge Lisa Rice will hold a sentencing hearing for him on April 24 at 1:30 p.m.

The jury reached its decision after finding Matherly was not guilty of aggravated rape or attempted aggravated rape, nor did the panel find him guilty of six other offenses of burglary and trespassing. He was fined $25,000 for the rape conviction and the maximum fine of $50 on the lesser-included offense.

The charges stem from a complaint of a sexual assault lodged with the police department by a local woman on Aug. 14, 2015. She said she was acquainted with Matherly because he had previously lived in the neighborhood.

She said she had contacted Matherly because some of his mail was being delivered to his former address in the neighborhood. She said she told him he could retrieve his mail if he wanted it.

The woman said that when Matherly came to pick up his mail, she partially opened her screen door to hand the letters to him. She said he asked her if he could come inside her home.

When she refused, she said Matherly forced his way inside her home through the doorway. She said once he got inside, he raped her.