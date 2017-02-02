Teen pleads guilty to killing elderly NE Tennessee woman

Kyle Robert Wolfe, 15, of Mooresburg, was sentenced by Judge John Dugger to 25 years in prison with no eligibility for parole.

Wolfe was 14 on May 18, 2015, when he shot and stabbed Margaret Jack Sliger, 79, outside her home on Isenberg Lane in the Mooresburg community at the far west end of Hawkins County. He then attempted to hide her body in some bushes in the yard.

Her body was discovered by family members shortly before 11 p.m. that night.

