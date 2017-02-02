logo

Teen pleads guilty to killing elderly NE Tennessee woman

JEFF BOBO, Kingsport Times-News • Feb 2, 2017 at 8:22 AM

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County teenager accused of killing an elderly, retired teacher outside her Mooresburg home in 2015 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday afternoon in Hawkins County Criminal Court.

Kyle Robert Wolfe, 15, of Mooresburg, was sentenced by Judge John Dugger to 25 years in prison with no eligibility for parole.

Wolfe was 14 on May 18, 2015, when he shot and stabbed Margaret Jack Sliger, 79, outside her home on Isenberg Lane in the Mooresburg community at the far west end of Hawkins County. He then attempted to hide her body in some bushes in the yard.

Her body was discovered by family members shortly before 11 p.m. that night.

