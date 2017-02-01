logo

Carter County Criminal Court

Man found not guilty of sex crime

John Thompson • Updated Feb 1, 2017 at 6:42 PM
jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — After a daylong bench trial in Carter County Criminal Court on Tuesday, Justin Claude Richardson was found not guilty of a charge of aggravated sexual battery.

Richardson was defended by attorney Don Spurrell in the trial before Judge Stacey Street.

Richardson was arrested by the Elizabethton Police Department in November 2015 on allegations he had fondled a girl younger than 13 while attending a festival.

The arrest was a result of a police investigation into a report filed by the girl’s mother resulting from an incident that happened at a fall festival at a local church in October 2015. The girl, a sibling and a neighbor’s child had attended the festival together.

The girl told police a man she had never seen before was staring at her and asked her how she was getting home from the festival. While walking down a hallway, he grabbed her buttocks and squeezed. The two other children with the girl corroborated her story, police said.

Recommended for You