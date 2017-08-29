Labor Day schedule changes

Postal Service: There will be no city or rural delivery of mail on Monday. All post offices and branches will be closed and retail window service will not be available. Express mail will be delivered if a holiday premium was paid. Mail will not be delivered to post office boxes but lobbies will be open. Mail will not be collected from arterial collection boxes. Outgoing mail will not be processed or dispatched. The passport and claims offices will be closed. The Business Mail Entry Unit will be closed.

Financial institutions: All banks and credit unions will be closed on Monday.

Johnson City: All city offices and schools will be closed on Monday. Garbage and recycling services will be on their regular schedules. The Johnson City Power Board will be closed on Monday.

Washington County: All offices at the Washington County Courthouse and George Jaynes Justice Center, both in Jonesborough, as well as the county offices on Marketplace Boulevard in Johnson City, will be closed on Monday.

Jonesborough: All town offices will be closed on Monday. Garbage and recycling services will be on their regular schedules.

ETSU: All offices will be closed on Monday and classes will not be conducted.

Elizabethton: All city offices will be closed on Monday. Garbage collection will be one day late throughout the week with Thursday and Friday routes being collected on Friday.

Carter County: All offices at the Carter County Courthouse and Justice Center will be closed on Monday.

Erwin: All city offices will be closed on Monday.

Unicoi County: All offices at the Unicoi County Courthouse will be closed on Monday. The offices of the Unicoi County clerk and register of deeds also will be closed on Saturday.

Mountain City: All city offices will be closed on Monday. Garbage will be collected on its next regularly scheduled day.

Johnson County: All offices at the Johnson County Courthouse will be closed on Monday. The Johnson County clerk’s office also will be closed on Saturday.