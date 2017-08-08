Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club accomplishes much in busy summer

"Our summer program was a huge success thanks to the support of the community," said Elizabeth Williams, resource development and marketing director for the club.

Williams said that during the 10-week summer program "we were open all day. In fact, we were open a total of 564 hours for kids and families." Williams said 366 boys and girls were served by the club during the summer, and the average was 172 children per day.

But the club's contributions to the families did not end with just providing a place for children to go.

"We served our members 17,320 meals and snacks," Williams said of the summer program. She said the meals were served "to any child who walked through our doors, but we know that many of our kids would not have access to healthy, consistent meals if it weren't for the club."

The club's programs went much further than just the four walls of the club's building on Hudson Drive.

"We took over 100 field trips," Williams said. "Each age group was scheduled for a weekly swim trip, plus two additional trips. Teens even toured five area colleges to help them plan their future."

At the club, it was not all just playing games, the time was also put to use to help the members improve their academic skills, Williams said. "We ran 74 sessions specifically designed to help our members improve and to practice their reading compensation skills. In fact, we served over 300 local youth through these sessions. We implemented a fun and engaging STEM program for all age groups. We had sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, with both a morning and afternoon session."

While these programs undoubtedly helped a lot of children and their families, Williams said the benefits extend to making for a stronger community. "Truly, these victories are victories for our entire community, and none of it would be possible without our supporters."

While the summer programs are nearing completion, the club is working on its largest fundraiser, Steak 'n' Burger to ensure the activities can continue. She said the club is seeking sponsors and attendees for the event

"Last year we raised almost $40,000 and we retained 98 percent of it due to in-kind donations. This funding provided homework assistance, caring adults, meals, and so much more for local kids. We need the community to make this year’s event a success for the young people in our community," Williams said.

For more on how to participate in Steak 'n' Burger go to www.bgcecc.org/steaknburger or call Williams at 423-543-2946.