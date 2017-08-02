Johnson City Church of God Happenings in your community Johnson City Press • Updated Aug 2, 2017 at 5:07 PM Johnson City Church of God, 1908 Indian Ridge Road, will have a church yard sale on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. A variety of household items, clothing and other goods will be sold. Food items, including a bake sale, also will be featured. All proceeds and donations will go toward special projects for the church. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.