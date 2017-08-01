Happenings in your community

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Empire Buffet, 2614 N. Roan St., Johnson City.

The speaker will be Toby Laek from WJHL-TV in Johnson City.

For more information, call Wayne Robertson at 423-741-0612.

Reception set for artist at library

Local artist Greg “Despo” Desposito will be available at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5-6 p.m. in the Galleria to meet and greet library visitors as they view an exhibit of his paintings.

Despo’s paintings will be on display at the library through Aug. 31.

Desposito has been painting for over a decade, both on his own and collaboratively with his good friend and fellow artist Steve “Stevie D” Davis. Together they form the team “Despo/Davis.”

He has been influenced by many members of his family — his great-grandmother painted with watercolors, and his grandfather painted with acrylics and oils. His dad is a doodler as well as a music teacher and musician; his mom is a scrapbooker.

Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 423-434-4450 or Gina Thayer-Coleman at 423-434-4465.

Greenwood Ruritan to host breakfast

Greenwood Ruritan will host a country breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7-10 a.m. Garage sale items will also be available in the basement of the club, located at 118 Crockett Road in Jonesborough off Mill Springs Road.

The price for breakfast is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 6.

Also, Eden United Methodist Church, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough, will host its annual Ice Cream Supper from 6-9 that evening. It features homemade ice cream, food, fun and games and a cake walk. Signs will be posted for both events.

County Republican Women to meet

The Washington County Tennessee Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, at the Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W. State of Franklin Road.

Mingling will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start promptly at noon. Lunch is available (optional; cost is $13 including tax and tip, reservation not required). The meeting is open to the public.

As part of the group’s “Caring for America” project, members are invited to bring donations of baby diapers, clothing and detergent for The River.

The guest speaker for the meeting will be state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City.

For more information, contact Sharon Boreing, chapter president, at 423-741-6968 or wcrwtn@gmail.com.