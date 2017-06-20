Fourth of July will be celebrated at lots of places in Carter County

In Elizabethton, events will get started on Independence Day at 11 a.m. with a patriotic march and bike parade on Elk Avenue. The parade will start at the western entrance to downtown and end at Covered Bridge Park.

There is a special emphasis on the bike parade this year. In the past, the bike parade was only for children. It is now open to everyone and will also be a much larger ride, going through downtown to the park.

The events at the Covered Bridge Park will begin at noon and feature a special patriotic ceremony honoring all those who served their county. Retroville and The Jerry Pierce Bands will be performing free throughout the afternoon on the Covered Bridge Stage. The event is scheduled to last from noon to 4 p.m.

The celebration will also include inflatables, patriotic bike parade judging, a beauty pageant for all ages, and the Dancer's Dreams Performing Arts Academy’s Covered Bridge Cloggers and Angel Steps Praise Dance teams. Food for the event includes free watermelon.

The Elizabethton Twins will be playing Princeton Rays in a home game at Joe O’Brien Field at 7 p.m. The team will hold its annual God and Country Night, sponsored by Borderview Christian Church. Immediately following the game, Elizabethton’s annual fireworks show, sponsored by Snap-On Tools, will be presented.

One of the most beautiful places to enjoy the Fourth of July is on mountain-rimmed Watauga Lake, where private boats of all shapes and sizes will be decked out in patriotic splendor for a voyage from the Watauga Dam to the Butler Memorial Bridge. There are plenty of great places to view the boat parade.

Marinas on the lake will also hold fireworks shows on different nights around the holiday. Cove Ridge Marina will hold its fireworks show on July 1 at 9 p.m. Lakeshore Marina will hold its fireworks show on July 2 at dark.