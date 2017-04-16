Last two eggs determine 2017 Peters Hollow Egg Fight

There was a ring of onlookers who were well aware each contestant had only a single egg left and a loud cheer echoed through the hollow when Scott claimed the championship.

The victory was Scott’s sixth championship in the tournament, which traces its history to 1823. But the victory also marks the end of a long dry spell. He had not won a championship since 2003.

Scott is a computer teacher in the Unicoi County School System. He has been competing in the Peters Hollow Egg Fight since he was a senior in high school in 1975. His six campionships came in 1978, 1980, 1987, 2002, 2003 and now, 2017.

Although he was fighting with his last egg on Sunday, Scott said it was not his closest contest. Once he faced a competitor who had a whole dozen eggs left, while Scott had only half an egg. One side of his egg had already cracked, but the uncracked end tore through his opponent’s entire dozen, Scott said.

Scott was first among 26 people entered into the adult contest. Contest officials said a total of 1,847 eggs were cracked

There were three other contests fought earlier in the day for children.

In the toddler contest, for ages 0-3, Libby Kate Ensor took the trophy.

In the contest for children ages 4-6, Katie Wilson was the winner.

In the juniors contest for ages 7-12, Seth Henry was the winner.

Wilson is piling up quite a string of championships. At the age of 6 she has already claimed three championships and two runner-up trophies.

When asked about her success, Wilson said, “I practice a lot.” She said another secret is to have hard eggs.

Wilson goes to Hunter Elementary School, where she is a first-grader in Mary Tolley’s class.