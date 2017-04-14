JCP Week in Review, April 14 - VIDEO

The MOAB, the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military, was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time Thursday on a tunnel complex in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, where the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been operating.

The target was close to the Pakistani border.

The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashed 11 tons of explosives.

The massive explosion took out a large part of the ISIS complex, and at least 36 combatants have been pronounced dead.

A nation-wide manhunt is currently ongoing for a Jonesborough man charged with vehicular homicide in the March 16 death of a mother whose 9-year-old son was also injured, along with his own three children.

Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya, a Mexican immigrant living in the United States on a temporary work visa, had a blood alcohol content of .20, more than twice the legal driving limit.

The crash in the 600 block of Conklin Road took the life of Shirra N. Branum,and also injured her 9-year-old son. Mogollon-Anaya also was injured and hospitalized for several days. His three children, who were passengers in his vehicle, were hospitalized in JCMC’s ICU. Blood was taken by police at that time, but results were not returned until April 4.

Deputies began searching for Mogollon-Anaya, but just missed him, as he had fled the area to avoid prosecution. Anyone with information on Mogollon-Anaya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

Johnson City police said a 78-year-old man intentionally hit a pedestrian Tuesday at the Food City in Gray, resulting in his arrest Wednesday.

John Brinkley, was charged with aggravated assault after striking 27 year old Justin Tester with his vehicle in the store parking lot. According to a report, Brinkley told police he was trying to park when he honked and waved at Tester and a second pedestrian to prevent them from crossing in front of him.

Police released both the driver and the pedestrian from the scene, but after reviewing video from the store, determined that Brinkley intentionally swerved into Tester, who suffered minor bruises and abrasions.

The number of Tennessee murders grew by 11.6 percent in 2016 while weapons law violations increased by 14 percent, according to TBI report released Thursday.

Statewide, 90 murders were reported in 2016, and 75 of those investigations were cleared. Johnson City police investigated four crimes classified as murders last year, clearing three. Johnson City’s murder cases in 2016 included:

— On Feb. 13, police charged Michael W. Young with killing Jose R. Mijares at the intersection of Lambeth Drive and North Roan Street.

— On April 18, Constance “Connie” Bradley was found in her apartment, deceased from a result of blunt force trauma to her head. The body of Andrew Dover was found alongside Bradley’s body with multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Dover’s death was later classified as suicide.

— Keeva Ann Delaney was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her husband, Aaron, on June 6.

— On Oct. 31, Otis C. Church was murdered in his St. Louis Street residence, with DNA evidence leading to the arrest of convicted felon Randall Kenneth Bradley.

Don't forget that this is Easter weekend, folks - enjoy the beautiful weather and celebrate with love and care. Happy holiday from all of us here at Johnson City Press.