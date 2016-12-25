Happenings in your community

The Jonesborough Library will offer a class titled E-Readers and Tablets: Getting Started, on Friday, Dec. 30, from 10-11 a.m.

The class will be taught by Jonesborough library staff and is free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, call the library at 423-753-1800. If you have an e-reader or tablet, you are encouraged to bring it.

Albright named to head Takoma

GREENEVILLE — Tammy Albright, a health care professional leader with 22 years experience, has been promoted to president of Takoma Regional Hospital.

Albright has served as the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2011. She will become the hospital’s president when sole ownership transfers to Wellmont Health System.

Wellmont and Adventist Health System are working toward finalizing the transaction by the end of the month, pending final approval by the state of Tennessee.

“Tammy is a dynamic leader who has developed a long track record of success with innovative methods to provide the best possible experience for patients and their families,” Eric Deaton, Wellmont’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a news release.

Albright will succeed Dennis Kiley, who has served as interim president of the 100-bed hospital since August 2015. Albright graduated from ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and earned a master of business administration degree from King College.

Birdwatching storytime set at library

Children ages 5 to 8 years old are invited to the Jones Meeting Room at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m. to hear “The Birdwatchers” by Simon James and make a Cheerio bird feeder.

In this quiet story, a young girl goes on a birdwatching walk with her grandpa so that she can see the amazing things he claims to see. Registration is required for this free program and can be completed by calling Youth Services at 423-434-4458 or visiting the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, like the library’s Facebook page, or follow the library on Twitter or Instagram.

Health Resources Center sets classes

The Health Resources Center at The Mall at Johnson City will host the following programs:

• “Ringing in a Healthier New Year,” Tuesday, Dec. 27, 5-6 p.m. The speakers are Crystal West, RDN, LDN, and Elizabeth Hall, RD, Food City. Creative yet more-nutritional recipes for your New Year’s Eve get-together are spotlighted. Samples and recipes provided.

• “Pre-Diabetes: Reduce Your Risks,” Wednesday, Dec. 28, 4-5 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE. Have you been told you have “pre-diabetes” or “borderline” diabetes? Gain the tools you need to change the course you are on and learn how to decrease your risk of developing diabetes.

• “Diabetes Survival,” Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE. Learn the basic survival skills needed when you are newly diagnosed with diabetes.

Registration is required for all programs — call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve a space.

The Johnson City Commission will consider an appointment to the Johnson City Energy Authority (formerly the Johnson City Power Board).

Energy authority members sought

The Authority works to ensure customers are provided with reliable electric service at the lowest reasonable rates consistent with good business practices by approving policies, regulations, rate structures and annual budgets. Appointees serve four-year terms.

Potential appointees must be Johnson City property owners and must be residents of the city for no less than one year. Any citizen who is interested in serving may apply online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards; pick up an application at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.; or call 434-6009 for an application to be mailed or faxed.

Deadline for submitting an application is Jan. 20. Applications are kept on file for current year only.

Holiday garbage, recycling rules set

With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays upon us, Johnson City Solid Waste customers are reminded that garbage and recycling collection will be on a regular schedule this year.

Additionally, citizens are asked to please recycle their gift boxes, cardboard packaging and paper. The city does not accept foil paper or most plastic packaging. Plastic marked with a 1 or 2 is acceptable. For added convenience, the city offers five drop-off sites for recyclables.

Visit http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/publicworks/solidwaste/recycling for more information and locations.

After Christmas, customers may leave live Christmas trees at the curb to be picked up on regular brush collection routes. Trees must be cleared of all decorations. Trees may also be taken to the Cash Hollow Convenience Center, 193 Cash Hollow Road.

Visit http://www.washingtoncountytn.org/departments/solid_waste/locations for more information. Call Solid Waste Services at 423-975-2792 with any questions.