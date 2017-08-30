A memo to Google: Don’t be evil

It is just soooooooo funny! And the funniest part is that these poor techies enforcing their vision of diversity have no clue that they are the intolerant ones in the story.

The memo isn’t long and it’s not complicated, and I encourage you to take 15 minutes to find and read it yourself (I found it at a website called Gizmodo). I think it’s just common sense and shouldn’t be the least bit controversial. All it says is that men and women have real biological differences (confirmed by many, many studies) so that, on average, men and women are good at different things and prefer to do different tasks. (Of course, what’s true of the average won’t necessarily be true of the individual.)

Trying to force numerical parity across all functions in the company means that individual’s talents will be misallocated and inefficiently utilized, since both men and women will, on average, be forced to take on roles for which they are not well suited and/or perform them in ways which don’t match their natural abilities. Damore suggested that it would be better for Google to let people gravitate to the jobs best suited to their individual talents, training and predilections — being careful, of course not to let preconceived stereotypes influence what jobs people “should” do.

Do you see a problem with that? I don’t. So, of course, Google fired him because, and I quote, “portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.” In other words, we won’t tolerate you because your version of diversity is not our version of diversity. The irony is delicious, all the more so because Google’s management seems utterly unaware of it.

Damore’s diversity is based in science which has, in fact, confirmed real, biologically-based gender differences between men and women. Google’s version is based in radical feminist ideology, which dogmatically proclaims that there are no differences between men and women other than having different sex organs, which doesn’t matter, because — well, because they say so. In the real world, in the contest between dogma and science, science wins every time, no matter how politically inconvenient the result.

When people get caught up in a dogmatic belief system, it’s often impossible to acknowledge reality, even when reality is in the process of destroying them. For extreme examples, see Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia. Google’s case is exponentially removed from those tragedies, of course, being closer to farce, but the same dynamic is at play.

And it’s not just Google. Here is how Gizmodo, a website for techies, reported the cancellation of an online meeting about the memo: “Google was reportedly scheduled to hold a company-wide town hall meeting Thursday evening to address the controversy surrounding the anti-diversity manifesto that went viral within the company. That meeting has now been canceled, Recode reports, because employees feared further online harassment after their names and Dory questions were leaked on alt-right sites online. Dory is an internal Q&A tool that allows employees to ask questions before meetings.”

First, if you read the memo, you will likely have come to the same conclusion as I that it’s not an “anti-diversity manifesto.” Yet that’s how it’s been reported throughout the media except in a handful of conservative publications. Are the reporters and editors lazy, stupid or malign? Also, the “alt-right sites online” are unspecified.

There is such a thing as the “alt-right,” preaching vicious, despicable ideas like white nationalism and white racial superiority, but left-wing publications have seized on the term to smear even respectable conservative outlets that, in the real world, spit on the alt-right. Name names, and cut out the smear tactics.

Then there’s the reason the meeting was cancelled. Google employees — apparently a fairly-sizable contingent — let it be known that they are afraid to participate because they are being harassed. This doesn’t indicate a healthy culture respectful of people with “different” ideas. This is a culture filled with spite and venom, where certain people feel free to bully others and clearly it’s a culture of fear that Google’s leadership has cultivated.

“Don’t be evil.” That is Google’s motto. James Damore, as of this writing unemployed, has shown that all evil is equal, but some evil is more equal than others.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is a semi-retired businessman.